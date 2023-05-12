Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.21

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.51) to GBX 690 ($8.71) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.