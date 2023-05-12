Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.45 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.90). Approximately 169,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 531,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.88).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKU shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.09) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.65) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Boku Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15,100.00 and a beta of 0.14.
Insider Activity at Boku
About Boku
Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.
Recommended Stories
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.