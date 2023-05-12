Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.45 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.90). Approximately 169,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 531,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKU shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.09) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.65) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Boku Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15,100.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Boku

About Boku

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73), for a total value of £223,710.04 ($282,283.96). Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

