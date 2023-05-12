Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

Shares of BOIVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,796. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

