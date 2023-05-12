Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Boralex Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of BLX traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.75. 50,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0597256 earnings per share for the current year.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
