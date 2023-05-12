Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$255.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$255.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.89.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

