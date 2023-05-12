Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 681,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $862.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 48,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Rover Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,625,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 552,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

