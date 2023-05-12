Brian S. Tyler Sells 18,542 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK opened at $392.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

