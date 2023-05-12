Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.92 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.68.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

