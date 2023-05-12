Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

