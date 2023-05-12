Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BCO traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Brink’s by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

