Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. 4,949,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

