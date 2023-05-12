Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $819.02

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.02 ($10.33) and traded as high as GBX 933.50 ($11.78). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.61), with a volume of 465,068 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.99) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 936.25 ($11.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 888.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.22) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($31,429.02). Insiders purchased a total of 3,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,011 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

