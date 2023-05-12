Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $332.81

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.81.
SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.