Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $332.81

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.81.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,613,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

