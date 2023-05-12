Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $136.80

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:WHR opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $187.36. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
Featured Stories
