Brokers Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $134.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

