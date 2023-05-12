Brokers Offer Predictions for Daseke, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daseke in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Daseke’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Daseke’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DSKE opened at $5.93 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 18.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daseke by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daseke by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

