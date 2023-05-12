Brokers Offer Predictions for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

