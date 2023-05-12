Brokers Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

