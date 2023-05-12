Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $114.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.