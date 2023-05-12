Brokers Set Expectations for Inspired Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

INSE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of INSE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

