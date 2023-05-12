Brokers Set Expectations for SciPlay Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in SciPlay by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

