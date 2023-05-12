Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.