Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

BN stock opened at C$42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.57. Brookfield has a one year low of C$38.92 and a one year high of C$55.00.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($1.42). The firm had revenue of C$32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.2378419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

