Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 52,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Property Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

