Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 52,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.99.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPN)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.