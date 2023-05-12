Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.457 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

