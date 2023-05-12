Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 1.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

BEP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.62. 73,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

