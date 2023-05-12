Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Carl M. Carlson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $16,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $670.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 100,415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

