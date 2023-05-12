Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

