Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $117.27 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

