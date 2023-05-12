Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Bumble Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.81. Bumble has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

