Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 753,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

