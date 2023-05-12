Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cactus updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $35.43 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

