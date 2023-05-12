CAE Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.

CAE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,359. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

