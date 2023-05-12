CAE Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,359. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

