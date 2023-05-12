Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 11,516 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $747.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

