Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $1.26. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 449,364 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

