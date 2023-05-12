Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

