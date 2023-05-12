Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
