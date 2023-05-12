Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.