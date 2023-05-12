Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

