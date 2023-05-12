Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.