Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $87.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

