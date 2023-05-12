Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$204.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price objective (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 700 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$126.18 per share, with a total value of C$88,328.03. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$171.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.31. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$139.24 and a 52-week high of C$185.89.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

