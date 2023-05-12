Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock remained flat at C$320.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$243.18 and a 1 year high of C$416.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$320.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$294.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.28 by C$2.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.07 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Tire will post 17.2506739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.