CannabisCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $467,799.82 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

