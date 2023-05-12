CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $475,712.91 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,789.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00300363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00572925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00429236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

