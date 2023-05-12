Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

