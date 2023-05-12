Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CRVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
