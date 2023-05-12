Capital One Financial Increases Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $20.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Capital One Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 190.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

OLMA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 31,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.33. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

