Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
