Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $715.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715 ($9.02) and traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.60). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.29), with a volume of 678,039 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 590.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 699.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.07.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.