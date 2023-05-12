CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion.

Featured Articles

