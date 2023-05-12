CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0628 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $50.63 million and $6.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.64 or 0.99992518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06224793 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,194,359.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

