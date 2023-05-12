CEEK VR Trading Down 17% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.84 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,499.60 or 1.00069981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06224793 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,194,359.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

